Mario-Inspired Jazzy Song Hits Indie Scene

I'm a fan of game-music, music inspired by games, and music made by games. It's all good, or at least it can be. So my interest was piqued when reader Jim emailed to let us know that indie bands Kaki King and The Mountain Goats had gotten together to record a six-song EP entitled Black Pear Tree. Among the songs can be found Nintendo-inspired goodness "Thank You Mario But Our Princess Is in Another Castle".

Coming in at a bit more than three minutes, the song sung from Toad's perspective features striking piano and drumming overlaid by The Mountain Goat's John Darnielle singing. The mix kinda sinks its hooks in, and the finale with King's and Darnielle's duet adds just the right amount of sweet to make you want to go back and have a second listen.

Give a listen on the jump.


Thank You Mario But Our Princess Is In Another Castle - The Mountain Goats and Kaki King

Premiere: The Mountain Goats and Kaki King: "Thank You Mario But Our Princess Is in Another Castle" [MP3/Stream] [Thanks Jim]

