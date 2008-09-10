The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Mark Hamill, You To Appear In Batman: Arkham Asylum

Fresh word from the GameStop expo in Las Vegas is that Mark Hamill, voice of the Joker in Batman: The Animated Series and face of Luke Skywalker in Star Wars, will have a starring role in the upcoming Batman: Arkham Asylum video game. The role? The Joker, naturally. Hamill will bring his finely tuned maniacal giggle to the Rocksteady Games developed release that was announced last month by way of Game Informer.

While GI may have teased that info, Warner Bros. is said to have confirmed it today.

According to our tipster, you may be appearing in Batman: Arkham Asylum as well, as the company is holding a contest that will allow the winner to become an Arkham inmate in-game with your cell decked out with personal photos and wall scribbles. We're told to expect official confirmation on the matter sometime next week.

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles