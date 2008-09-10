Mark Hamill, You To Appear In Batman: Arkham Asylum

Fresh word from the GameStop expo in Las Vegas is that Mark Hamill, voice of the Joker in Batman: The Animated Series and face of Luke Skywalker in Star Wars, will have a starring role in the upcoming Batman: Arkham Asylum video game. The role? The Joker, naturally. Hamill will bring his finely tuned maniacal giggle to the Rocksteady Games developed release that was announced last month by way of Game Informer.

While GI may have teased that info, Warner Bros. is said to have confirmed it today.

According to our tipster, you may be appearing in Batman: Arkham Asylum as well, as the company is holding a contest that will allow the winner to become an Arkham inmate in-game with your cell decked out with personal photos and wall scribbles. We're told to expect official confirmation on the matter sometime next week.