Mark-Paul Gosselaar Needs A Singer For Rock Band

I had the distinct honour and pleasure of interviewing Mark-Paul Gosselaar at Nintendo's party Friday night. Of course we talked a lot about video games, from his personal favs to what he's looking forward to the most. He's quite the gamer, if you didn't know. Unsurprisingly, he's a big fan of music games, but he dropped this shocking announcement. The former front man of the legendary band Zack Attack is looking for a singer to complete his Rock Band group. He'd prefer a female, but describes that possibility turning into a stressful situation.

