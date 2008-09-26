Max Payne Gets PG-13 Rating, 'Gamer Dedicated Cut'

The Max Payne movie is getting a teen-friendly PG-13 rating. This comes in the wake of the film's director John Moore (pictured, not rapping) railing against the MPAA for slapping the picture with an R-rating. But according to Moore, the film wasn't really cut that much to finally get the coveted PG-13 rating — just a frame here and there. Moore's already calling the film "as effective a video game movie you're ever going to see" and even adds that the film's disc release will have a "Gamer Dedicated Cut". He explains:

It's a little slower and a little more atmospheric. There are some rougher edges on it, but it's not going to be a bloodfest. I want this to be the Max Payne that I set out to shoot... The movie you see in the theatres will be an intense experience and the movie you see on DVD will be as intense an experience with some extra sensibilities for people who really adore the game.

And Moore already has his fingers crossed for the inevitable sequel.

