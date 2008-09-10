McFarlane Toys Joins The Halo Wars

Microsoft Game Studios and McFarlane Toys plan on continuing their very lucrative partnership this spring with the announcement of action figures based off of the upcoming Halo Wars RTS take on the Halo universe. Closer to traditional army men figures than actual action figures, the toys will stand at 2.5 inches tall, with the only articulation being found at the waist. The first wave of figures consists of four sets of three figures each, with each pack carrying a retail price of around $US 10. Up top you can see a pair of unpainted prototypes, courtesy of GamePro.

Tiny figures with little articulation sold in three packs? Sounds like someone wants us to create our own giant Halo Wars dioramas. If only I had a basement. Hit the jump for more details, including the composition of each of the first series packs.

FIGURES AVAILABLE IN SPRING 2009 'If they want war, we'll give them war!'

TEMPE, Ariz., Sept. 9 /PRNewswire/ — Today McFarlane Toys along with Microsoft Game Studios have announced the availability of action figures for "Halo Wars," the strategy video game based on the legendary "Halo(R)" universe for the Xbox 360. The figures are expected to hit mass retailers in spring 2009 and retail for around $10 each.

"Halo Wars" is a real-time action strategy game created exclusively for the Xbox 360 that allows players to shrewdly direct UNSC forces in realistic warfare. Set early in the epic war between the Covenant and UNSC made famous

by the "Halo" first person shooter games, "Halo Wars" allows players to command the armies of the UNSC during their initial encounters with the Covenant, including familiar units such as UNSC Marines, Scorpion Tanks and the iconic Warthog. It provides a fresh perspective on the war while bringing new heroes to the battle. "Halo Wars" will be available from Microsoft Game Studios in early 2009.

The figures are 2.5 inches tall and have mobility at the waist. Each three-pack features "Halo Wars" characters with different poses and colours with "Halo" weapons. Series One features four unique three-packs:

SET 1: UNSC TROOPS

3 - SPARTAN soldiers (with Assault Rifles)

SET 2: UNSC TROOPS

1 - SPARTAN soldier (with an Assault Rifle)

1 - SPARTAN soldier (with two Magnums)

1 - Marine Infantry (with an Assault Rifle)

SET 3: UNSC TROOPS

2 - SPARTAN soldiers (one with two Plasma Pistols and one with an

Assault Rifle)

1 - Marine Infantry (with a Assault rifle)

SET 4: COVENANT TROOPS

2 - Elites (with Plasma Rifles)

1 - Grunt (with a Needler)

Stay tuned to http://www.SPAWN.com for all the latest news