McFarlane's Tiny, Plastic Guitar Hero Guitars

First announced a few weeks back, here's a first look at perhaps the strangest piece of Guitar Hero-related marketing we've seen to date: McFarlane's range of small, stringless, unplayable plastic guitars. It looks like they're meant to be used by the company's line of Guitar Hero figures, but since that "feature" is mentioned nowhere in the line's press release, there remains the possibility these guitars are meant for...well, just sitting there.

Tiny Guitar Hero Guitars Gallery