Media Molecule Looking For Little Big Planet Level Design Talent

Reckon you could knock up an awesome level for Little Big Planet? If you are right, you might just end up with a job.

Media Molecule has revealed plans to keep a close eye on user-created levels in Little Big Planet to see if any talented designers float to the surface.

LBP producer Pete Smith could not completely dismiss rumours that Media Molecule will resell popular user-created levels, but said that the company would like to get popular designers on board creating official content for the game.

"If a user becomes known as being great at making levels, I can't say we wouldn't but I don't think we'd want to take his level and then charge people for it, because it's free - that's the whole premise of the game," said Smith, "However, we will be aware of who those awesome designers are and certainly there's the potential to get them building levels as part of the dev team."


Make awesome LBP levels, get job at Media Molecule [CVG]

Comments

    0

