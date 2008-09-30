Meet Nintendo's Newest Piece Of Hardware

And no, it's not the new DS. We're expecting confirmation of that later in the week. This, though, this is something a little different, a little smaller, a lot less interesting. Spotted by GAF user Shiggy on OAMI (the pan-European trademark registry), this is an official Nintendo...pedometer. No doubt for use with Wii Fit - or maybe even Wii Fit 2 - since with no external display, it'll obviously be transmitting the data to the Wii. So, an official, branded, Nintendo pedometer! Exciting times we live in, no?
Nintendo Pedometer [OAMI, via NeoGAF]
