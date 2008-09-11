The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Mega64 Takes Parappa To The Streets


A person who goes into public dressed like a cartoon rapping puppy to serenade random passersby with his funky fresh beats has balls far beyond mere mortal men. If anyone is missing a pair, odds are this guy picked them up and ran off with them. One of these days one of the Mega64 boys is going to get killed, and that would be terribly sad. After all, "It's a nice day to not be in a hearse. " Tru' dat.

Parappa The Rapper [Mega64 - Thanks Squidley!]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles