Mega64 Takes Parappa To The Streets



A person who goes into public dressed like a cartoon rapping puppy to serenade random passersby with his funky fresh beats has balls far beyond mere mortal men. If anyone is missing a pair, odds are this guy picked them up and ran off with them. One of these days one of the Mega64 boys is going to get killed, and that would be terribly sad. After all, "It's a nice day to not be in a hearse. " Tru' dat.

Parappa The Rapper [Mega64 - Thanks Squidley!]