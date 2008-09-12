Mega Man 9 Gets A (Japanese) Release Date

Capcom's retro-and-then-some Mega Man 9 was always due for a September release, we just didn't know when in September. Do now. It's been announced that the game is due for release in Japan on September 24, for 1000 Wii Points. No word yet on a date for North America or Europe, but with Capcom being so hot for the West lately, it shouldn't be too much later.

