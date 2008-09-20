The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Mega Man 9 Release Dates Revealed

While it's only been a few months since we first heard about Capcom's retro Mega Man 9, it feels like we've been waiting forever. Well the wait is nearly over, as the first and second releases of Mega Man 9 hit next week! September 22nd will see the game show up via WiiWare, which should make the Weekly Wii Update a little more exciting than usual. Then on the 25th the game will appear on the PlayStation Network. Finally, after weathering nearly a week and a half of insufferable taunting, Xbox 360 owners will be able to download the Xbox Live Arcade version on October 1st. Looks like it's WiiWare for me!

So now that we've gotten those dates out of the way, show us the boxes!

Mega Man 9 Release Dates! [Capcom Unity]

