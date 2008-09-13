Mercenaries 2 Demo Out On XBL, Coming On PSN (Update)

Sure, Mercenaries 2 is already out, but you might be the hesitant type. Not the type to trust reviews written by others, more the type to trust impressions of your own. If that's you, and you've got an Xbox 360, get downloading, because a Mercenaries 2 demo should be up on Xbox Live as you read this. If you're a PS3 owner, you're stuck with the console's weekly cycles, and have to wait for next Thursday's bulk update.
UPDATE - Something's up! We were told by Electronic Arts that the demo would be out on XBL by the time this post hit. It's, as you've probably noticed by now, still not up. Not the first time this has happened, but still, a little annoying. We'll let you know when it actually does turn up and we'll make sure to verify in the future.
Coming to Xbox Live today, Friday September 12th and to the PlayStation Network next week Thursday, September 18th, the Mercenaries 2: World in Flames free demo lets players have a playable sneak preview of the final product.
Players can play an objective from one of the missions, and while they are limited to a relatively small section of the world, there's enough there for players to get a feel for the sandbox nature of the game.
Additionally, we give players a customised loadout of awesome vehicles and airstrikes, so that players can get a taste of the toys and destruction that combine to make Mercenaries 2 the premier explosive action game of the summer!
For more information on Mercenaries 2: World in Flames please visit www.mercs2.com.
