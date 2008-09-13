Mercenaries 2 Demo Out On XBL, Coming On PSN (Update)

Sure, Mercenaries 2 is already out, but you might be the hesitant type. Not the type to trust reviews written by others, more the type to trust impressions of your own. If that's you, and you've got an Xbox 360, get downloading, because a Mercenaries 2 demo should be up on Xbox Live as you read this. If you're a PS3 owner, you're stuck with the console's weekly cycles, and have to wait for next Thursday's bulk update.

UPDATE - Something's up! We were told by Electronic Arts that the demo would be out on XBL by the time this post hit. It's, as you've probably noticed by now, still not up. Not the first time this has happened, but still, a little annoying. We'll let you know when it actually does turn up and we'll make sure to verify in the future.