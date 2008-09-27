The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Metal Gear Solid Rubber Band Gun is All Kinds of Stealthy

Good lord, this has got to be the best bit of gaming-related nonsense I've seen this year. Well the greatest gun-shaped gaming nonsense I've seen this year.

The Silver Wolf Full Metal Rubber Band Gun sports a folding front grip, built in flashlight, laser pointer and enough steel to pistol whip someone into unconsciousness. It even has a safety switch.

Now where's my Rubber Band Lancer Rifle? Video showing this bad arse rubber band gun in action on the jump.

The Silver Wolf Full Metal Rubber Band Gun

