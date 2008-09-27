Metal Gear Solid Rubber Band Gun is All Kinds of Stealthy

Good lord, this has got to be the best bit of gaming-related nonsense I've seen this year. Well the greatest gun-shaped gaming nonsense I've seen this year.

The Silver Wolf Full Metal Rubber Band Gun sports a folding front grip, built in flashlight, laser pointer and enough steel to pistol whip someone into unconsciousness. It even has a safety switch.

Now where's my Rubber Band Lancer Rifle? Video showing this bad arse rubber band gun in action on the jump.

The Silver Wolf Full Metal Rubber Band Gun