Metallica Album A Sonic Disaster, Fans Turn To Guitar Hero For Better Sound

Metallica fans are pissed. The release of the metal outfit's latest album, Death Magnetic, isn't quite what they were expecting, at least from a sound quality standpoint. Metallica fans contend that the album is overly distorted, that clipping distortion from the album being mastered too loud, are making for bad impressions.

Oddly enough, the Guitar Hero versions of these tracks, released last Friday, are in one man's words, "perfect." Ian Shepherd of the Mastering Media Blog has compared both versions of the tracks, finding that the studio album versions on the CD and LP are no match for their Guitar Hero counterparts. And some fans are looking to rip the video game version for a better sounding album.

You can read the whole audiophile nightmare at Shepherd's blog.

Metallica "Death Magnetic" Clipping Distortion [Mastering Media Blog]