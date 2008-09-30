Michael Atkinson Sued For Defamation

Jack Thompson may be history, but we still have our own champion for all that is righteous here at home. So it pains us to share that South Australian Attorney-General Michael Atkinson is being sued for defamation by the state's Deputy Chief Magistrate, Dr Andrew Cannon. Cannon passed a judgment in June that suspended prison time due to consideration of the overcrowding in SA gaols. So the A-G called a press conference where he labeled Cannon's judgment as a 'Clayton's judgment' and 'delusional'. Cannon asked for a public apology, was refused, and has now launched the defamation action.

I wonder if Atkinson would wear a defamation lawsuit as a badge of honour? Surely every crusader appreciates the ire of their enemies?

