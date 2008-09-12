Microsoft Responds To August NPD Sales, Seems Pleased

Say! Did you hear about the Xbox 360 price drop? If not, Microsoft wants to remind you with its response to August NPD sales data! Last month, it ruled the software charts with strong Madden NFL 09 sales and, well, didn't place behind the PlayStation 3 for the first time in three months, making August extra sweet. Microsoft's chief talking point for the month? Sports!

Microsoft seems pretty pleased with its fourth place hardware showing, bringing its established U.S. install base to 10.9 million. But it's positively beaming over August's EA Sports-driven performance, with a million Maddens and 56,000 Tiger Woods PGA Tour 09s sold in garish green DVD cases.

It also feels good, in a corporate sense, about its attach rate, now an even 8.0. This post's official Microsoft response attach rate is a measly 1.0 in comparison. :( We're working on it!