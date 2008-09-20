Microsoft Splurging Millions On Xmas

No, not just on Steve Balmer's Xmas stocking (he is getting hundreds of Zunes). Microsoft are preparing for a full-on Xbox marketing blitz this Christmas.

Microsoft UK's Regional Director Neil Thompson told MCV that the recent price cuts are just the start of their holiday season campaign and that Microsoft are ready to spend big to ensure the Xbox 360 comes out on top,

"On marketing we'll spend tens of millions[of pounds]- we're going to engage in a very bold promotional push from now until Christmas."

Thompson promised that (in the UK at least) there would be no console shortages this year saying that he had been "very bullish on supply."

Xbox spending 'tens of millions' on Xmas [MCV]