Microsoft To Give Tokyo Game Show Keynote

What's this? Are Microsoft just feeling bullish after all those Xbox/Vesperia bundles sold out? Whatever the reason, Microsoft is feeling confident enough to send LIV Vice-prez John Schappert to the Tokyo Game Show with a keynote speech under his arm.

On October 9th at midday, Schappert will present his keynote address "A Canvas for the World" which will apparently lay out how the Xbox 360 will bring people together to enjoy "the next wave of interactive entertainment experiences".

No, we don't really know what that means either —- but we bet it is pretty flippin' important. Who knows? Maybe MS are on a roll - by this time next year there could be an Xbox Elite in every self-respecting Japanese home.

