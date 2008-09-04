Midnight Club Los Angeles Australian Box Art

Rockstar has sent through the Oz box art for its upcoming racing title, Midnight Club Los Angeles. Unsurprisingly, it contains a shot of a car and... a Classification Board sticker! Heart-pumping stuff, I know.
I've included a larger shot after the jump, if you'd like to use it as a centred wallpaper or something.
