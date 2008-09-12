Midway Confirms MK vs. DCU Cast Leak

In case there was any doubt that the full Mortal Kombat vs. DC Universe roster revealed earlier today was in error, case those doubts aside. Midway has confirmed that Shao Kahn, Darkseid, Baraka and Lex Luthor will be rounding out the 22-character strong cast of the fighter, probably ahead of the publisher's planned schedule. With just two months to go before MK vs. DCU is released, will they find another way to respark our interest in the game? Surely they've got one or two hidden characters squirreled away in all that code.