Midway Forced To Borrow Cash Just To Make Mortal Kombat v DC

Midway sure aren't what they used to be. The same company that once laughed their way to the bank off the back of games like Mortal Kombat and NBA Jam is now a broken, broke-arse company, reduced to - get this - borrowing $40 million from their owner's other assets just to cover the manufacturing costs for their holiday 08 games lineup. Needless to say, if those games - MK v DC, TNA Impact and Blitz II - fail, the future prospects for the company won't exactly be looking rosy.

Midway borrows more money from the Redstones to stay alive [Variety]

