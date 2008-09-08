Miley Cyrus Seems To Enjoy Rock Band 2



The last time we saw Miley Cyrus, she was smashing a Guitar Hero guitar. Now, she's back! And this time, not smashing, but singing. At the MTV Video Music Awards, she was shilling the MTV Games published Rock Band 2 with her rendition of 'Livin' on a Prayer'.

So, if you've got a music game that needs promoting, call her agent! Kid's gotta eat.

Miley Cyrus Rock Band 2 VMAs Skit (video) [Gamertag Radio via Binge Gamer]