Mirror's Edge: Expensive Collector's Edition

Nothing fancy here for Mirror's Edge and its inevitable collector's edition. No tin boxes, no action figures, no unlockable outfits or in-game trinkets. No, Mirror's Edge is keeping things practical, offering you a CE (provided you preorder it directly from EA) that for $130 will get you the game and...a bag. An awfully nice bag, made by Timbuk2, which is also a bag that's a replica of that used by the game's courier starlet, Faith. It won't beat out other CEs for quantity of goods, but it certainly has them beat on the quality front.