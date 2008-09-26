Mirror's Edge: Expensive Collector's Edition

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nothing fancy here for Mirror's Edge and its inevitable collector's edition. No tin boxes, no action figures, no unlockable outfits or in-game trinkets. No, Mirror's Edge is keeping things practical, offering you a CE (provided you preorder it directly from EA) that for $130 will get you the game and...a bag. An awfully nice bag, made by Timbuk2, which is also a bag that's a replica of that used by the game's courier starlet, Faith. It won't beat out other CEs for quantity of goods, but it certainly has them beat on the quality front.

  • Fruitloops Guest

    Anyone been able to find out WHERE I can pre-order this collectors? (360 version)?
    Thanks

    0

