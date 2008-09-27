Mirror's Edge 'Faith City' Trailer



For once, this trailer isn't about showing off the innovative free running 3D engine and physical environment - it is a bit of animation (in the cartoony sense) that provides some more background about the dystopian setting and the traumatic events that have set our heroine on course to clash with the gub'ment.

Stylistically, it reminds me of the O-Ren Ishii anime from Kill Bill - no bad thing, in my humble opinion.

Plot-wise, not much is revealed, but attitude? Attitude it most definitely has.