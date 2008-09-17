Mirror's Edge On PC Leaps Back To 2009?

BigDownload has posted a rumour concerning the lovely-looking Free Running action game Mirror's Edge.
The Xbox 360 & PS3 versions of the 3D platformer are still on course for an Autumn 2008 release, but Gamestop has recently changed the shipping date of the PC incarnation to January next year.
EA has refused to confirm the change, saying the game is still due for a 'winter ship release window'.
Rumor: No Mirror's Edge PC in 2008?[BigDownload.com]
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink