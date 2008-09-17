Mirror's Edge On PC Leaps Back To 2009?

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

BigDownload has posted a rumour concerning the lovely-looking Free Running action game Mirror's Edge.

The Xbox 360 & PS3 versions of the 3D platformer are still on course for an Autumn 2008 release, but Gamestop has recently changed the shipping date of the PC incarnation to January next year.

EA has refused to confirm the change, saying the game is still due for a 'winter ship release window'.

Rumor: No Mirror's Edge PC in 2008?[BigDownload.com]

