Mirror's Edge On PS3 Gets Exclusive DLC

Mirror's Edge is coming out on PlayStation 3. Then again, it's coming out on Xbox 360, too. And the PC. How are we gonna tell the versions apart? Or if you've got all three platforms, which one will you get? This might help. Sony have confirmed that they've signed a deal with EA, which will see the PS3 receive exclusive DLC. No idea what it is, exactly, or how exclusive it really is; there's no stopping EA having "exclusive" DLC planned for the 360 and PC as well. OK, just kidding. For the 360.

