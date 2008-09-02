Mirror's Edge System Specs

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Last week - and this got a little lost amidst all the Leipzig washup - Nvidia held their Nvision 08 get-together. And at Nvision, EA were showing off Mirror's Edge, while also divulging for the first time the game's system specs. For those worried that the game's super-fast, super-clean visuals would demand a super-expensive rig, relax! The minimum specs are quite generous. Though being minimum specs, as always, your actual mileage may vary.

CPU: Pentium 4 at 2.4 GHz / Athlon 64 2800+
RAM: 1GB
GFX: GeForce 6 Series with 256MB VRAM or higher, or ATI X1650 (or HD2400)

  • Korwin @KorwinAU

    Hardly suprising, the game runs off Unreal Engine 3 which is awesomely scalable on PC hardware

Join the discussion!

