Mirror's Edge System Specs

Last week - and this got a little lost amidst all the Leipzig washup - Nvidia held their Nvision 08 get-together. And at Nvision, EA were showing off Mirror's Edge, while also divulging for the first time the game's system specs. For those worried that the game's super-fast, super-clean visuals would demand a super-expensive rig, relax! The minimum specs are quite generous. Though being minimum specs, as always, your actual mileage may vary.

CPU: Pentium 4 at 2.4 GHz / Athlon 64 2800+

RAM: 1GB

GFX: GeForce 6 Series with 256MB VRAM or higher, or ATI X1650 (or HD2400)

