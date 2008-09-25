Mirror's Edge To Inspire Future Battlefield Games

Remember: DICE are developing Mirror's Edge now, but once that's done, they'll be back to working on their bread & butter, the Battlefield series. And once they go back, they'll be taking some of Mirror's Edge with them, in the form of the game's sense of "physicality". DICE's Owen O'Brien:

I'm not sure [about]wall-running, but certainly the others — certainly the sense of physicality in the world: the running, jumping, vaulting, [and]sliding...I think, yeah, we will definitely try to incorporate them into future Battlefield games.

Shame. No wall-running? Battlefield could really have done with a parkour class, would have blown the game wide open.

