Miyamoto Makes Vanity Fair's List of 'New Establishment'

Just how important is Shigeru Miyamoto, according to Vanity Fair? On the list of the one hundred (*deep breath*) "global, movable band of thinkers, owners, creators, and buyers who are the tastemakers, trendsetters, opinion formers and agenda creators in the worlds of politics, entertainment, media, business, technology, and fashion" the Donkey Kong creator ranks a 73.

That's better than the evil Jimmy Buffet of Margaritaville infamy — he's 97 — but one slot lower than Activision Blizzard CEO Bobby Kotick. We further presume that's due to Kotick's executive control over both Guitar Hero and World of Warcraft and his ice-cold business tact.

Former Russian president (and current PM) Vladimir Putin tops the list. Once Vanity Fair catches wind of Activision dropping Ghostbusters in lieu of the latest Crash Bandicoot, we think Bobby's wielding of the iron fist will help him place higher next year.

