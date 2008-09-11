Miyamoto's Hope For the Future

Awards were given out today at CEDEC, Japan's own version of the Game Developers Conference. The Programming Award went to Capcom for the MT Framework, which was used for titles like Dead Rising, Devil May Cry 4 and Lost Planet as well as the upcoming Resident Evil 5. The Visual Arts Award went to the ICO team for the beauty they created with that PS2 title. Nintendo picked up the Game Design Award for the Super Mario Bros. franchise and the Sound Award for The Legend of Zelda series. The CEDEC Award Special Prize was awarded to Nintendo's Shigeru Miyamoto. His acceptance speech after the jump.

Well... Tomorrow I'm going to talk for about an hour, so today I didn't think I'd have a speech. (laughs) Thank you very much. I think, even as I get older, I want to keep striving. I think anyone who still has the opportunity to work still feels that way. Honestly, as society recognises gaming bit by bit, I think we should all do our best so that the game business flourishes and the number of the children who want to enter the industry multiples. Thank you very much.

Classy.

