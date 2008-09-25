Molyneux's Happy The People He Pays Like Fable 2

Peter Molyneux's Fable 2 publicity storm continues, complete with Molynexisms. Today's is about Fable 2 being so good that even the people on payroll like it. Or something. Here, let Molyneux explain:
I think of all the games I've made, I think I'm probably more excited about the launch of Fable 2 than I've been about any game really. Because everybody who's played it — the majority of which are the team members themselves, so this is going to sound strange, but they're always the toughest audience to please — has said it's fantastic. That's a wonderful feeling
Ever notice that Peter Molyneux is most excited about his latest game? That's why he's Peter Molyneux and you and I are not. Simple as that.
Peter Molyneux - Part Two [Games Industry]
