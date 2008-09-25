The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Molyneux's Happy The People He Pays Like Fable 2

Peter Molyneux's Fable 2 publicity storm continues, complete with Molynexisms. Today's is about Fable 2 being so good that even the people on payroll like it. Or something. Here, let Molyneux explain:

I think of all the games I've made, I think I'm probably more excited about the launch of Fable 2 than I've been about any game really. Because everybody who's played it — the majority of which are the team members themselves, so this is going to sound strange, but they're always the toughest audience to please — has said it's fantastic. That's a wonderful feeling

Ever notice that Peter Molyneux is most excited about his latest game? That's why he's Peter Molyneux and you and I are not. Simple as that.

Peter Molyneux - Part Two [Games Industry]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles