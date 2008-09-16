The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Molyneux's Next Game Idea is 'Far More Terrifying' (Huh?)

Oh ho ho. Peter Molyneux is once again being Peter Molyneux. He hasn't even gotten Fable II out the door yet, and he's already hyping his next game. "I won't tell you what we're doing next; I'm not allowed to," Molyneux said. "But it's a single, pure thought and so simple that it's actually far more terrifying..." Bwah? Continuing, Molyneux told game site Multiplayer:

I think a lot of my games in the past, I've been like a cook [and I]just keep shoving ingredients in the pot thinking 'oh, I need more of this, more of that.' I never tasted it, and then normally it tasted a bit weird at the end. And now what I've realised is it's not the number of features you've got in the game, it's the way those features work together.

Translation, please. Anyone? Anyone?

Peter Molyneux's Next Game Based On A Single (Secret!) Idea [Multiplayer][Pic]

Comments

  • RogerTI Guest

    A good cook always tastes his dishes. If he's truly going to start tasting his dishes it could be a great thing, depending on his taste in games.

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles