Monster Hunter 3 Is Playable At TGS (Look At It)

Leaked scans from this Friday's Famitsu has a big feature on Wii title Monster Hunter 3: tri. While the game isn't yet dated, it will be playable at TGS and it does feature new, yet unnamed monsters. The game, like its PSP predecessors, looks poised to be a big hit for Capcom in Japan. Wonder about elsewhere...

Monster Hunter 3 Gallery

