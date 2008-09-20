Monster Hunter Wii Screens

And so the natural progression begins anew. We see blurry shots of a Japanese game from scans of a Japanese mag, then a few days later, they get around to releasing those same screenshots for the rest of us. Looking pretty sharp there, Capcom. Thanks for taking the time to actually push the limits of the hardware. Plenty more at the link below.
巨大な海竜が登場！ 『モンスターハンター3（トライ）』では狩りが大幅に進化 [Dengeki]
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink