Monster Hunter Wii Screens

And so the natural progression begins anew. We see blurry shots of a Japanese game from scans of a Japanese mag, then a few days later, they get around to releasing those same screenshots for the rest of us. Looking pretty sharp there, Capcom. Thanks for taking the time to actually push the limits of the hardware. Plenty more at the link below.

巨大な海竜が登場！ 『モンスターハンター3（トライ）』では狩りが大幅に進化 [Dengeki]

