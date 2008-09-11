More Dissidia Final Fantasy Characters Revealed!

The latest issue of Shonen Jump shows Final Fantasy IV hero Cecil Harvey in its latest update on PSP title DissidieFinal Fantasy. He's standing across from FFIV bad guy Golbez. The game launches this December with three more characters to still yet be revealed. Ah yes, drip-fed PR.
Dark Knight Cecil Confirmed For Dissidia [PSP Hyper]
