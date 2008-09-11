Those figures of your "favourite" Guitar Hero "characters"? They're just the start of Activision and McFarlane's push to sell you more mostly-immobile hunks of Guitar Hero-related plastic. Due for release in January 2009 will be a line of customisable guitars that let you swap out the heads, necks and bodies (no word on size or price), while later in the year, there'll be more versions of the guitars, as well as 10" versions of the already-seen characters, eight more of the 6" characters (including Clive Winston and Eddie Knox) and a few lines of 2" character figures. If you're torn between just which Johnny Napalm 10" figure you'll want - the "British Flag" variant or the "Skeleton" variant - the full release (sadly, lacking any pictures) follows.
More Guitar Hero Toys Coming From McFarlane
Trending Stories Right Now
What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?
2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
Our Favourite Games Of The Decade
Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink