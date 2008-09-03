More Halo Movie Concept Art... Endless!

Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl writer Stuart Beattie loves Halo — so much so that he wrote a spec script based on Eric Nylund's book, Halo: The Fall of Reach. This isn't connected to the Peter Jackson Halo film project, which has since been put on ice. Beattie wrote the script between film projects on the hopes that someone somewhere will bring it to the silver screen. So far, it's apparently still only a spec, but making the studio rounds in Hollywood.

Hit the jump for the full art. It's purply.

This isn't the first concept art we've seen for this project. More here and here and here.

Exclusive: 5th Halo Fall Of Reach Concept Art! [Latino Review]