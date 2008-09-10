The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

More Tiny Billboards, This Time for LittleBigPlanet

Last week we pointed out, with the help of a telescope, the nifty new tiny Spore billboard found in San Francisco. Today a gamer his us up with images of another tiny billboard campaign, this one for LittleBigPlanet.

The tiny billboards are being placed around major cities, apparently in the U.S. only for now. They were first noted in an eBay listing. Some lucky guy wandered outside of his work one day to find one of these tiny signs planted in the nearby dirt. After doing a bit of research he discovered it was destined to be pitched and instead got his hands on it. It was labelled 99 of 100.

Helpful tipster Barry contacted SCEA's ad agency and managed to get them to send him a few more pics which he sent on to us and I've posted on the jump. So be on the lookout for these tiny little ads. We still have more than 90 to find. They're like real world Easter Eggs... but, you know, not eggs or for Easter.

Little Big Planet Limited Edition Billboard Numbered [eBay]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles