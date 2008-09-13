Looks like Motorstorm: Pacific Rift's pre-release demo isn't strictly limited to the Qore subscribing elite. We've heard from many a tipster that Sony Computer Entertainment Europe has been sending out invites for the demo version of the Motorstorm sequel, freeing it from its shackles as a strictly pay-to-play demo. That means you should definitely check your inbox, your spam filter and get in touch with your friends across the pond. They might have a spare for you. Thanks to everyone who sent this in — Philip took the first place tip spot and gets the Kotaku no-prize.
MotorStorm 2 Demo Invites Going Out Via Email
