MotorStorm Pacific Rift Speeds Towards October Release

It's time to get down and dirty all over again as the Official PlayStation blog reveals the official release date for MotorStorm Pacific Rift, a follow up to what was briefly the best racing game available for the PlayStation 3. The game should be hitting stores on or around October 28th, just in time for the holiday Pacific island racing season. With all new four-player split screen multiplayer, sixteen tracks, real-time terrain deformation and *fanfare* trophy support, it looks to trump its predecessor in every way possible.

Also mentioned in the post is a retailer exclusive demo available to folks who pre-order the game from GameStop, a subtle hint that you should go and pre-order the game at GameStop. Glad I could clear that up.
MotorStorm Pacific Rift crosses the finish line October 28th [Official PlayStation Blog]

