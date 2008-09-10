Motörhead Frontman Launching Private Entropia Universe Army

Musical artist news that doesn't involve Rock Band or Guitar Hero? Bizarre! Almost as bizarre as the news itself. Motörhead frontman Lemmy is establishing a base of operations and a virtual rock arena in the virtual world of Entropia Universe. Launching alongside the CryENGINE 2 powered Entropia Universe update, Lemmy's Castle is more than just a series of Lemmy-themed rooms. It's your gateway into Lemmy's private army! The castle will be defended by guardians that drop rare Motörhead armour parts, a full set of which will allow you access to the castle's inner sanctum, where you will be eligible to join Lemmy's Army. Membership allows players to chat with Lemmy on the army's private channel and compete in quests that will ear you special Motörhead prizes, both virtual and real.

Meanwhile, in Motörhead Stadium, fans will gain access to exclusive metal and rock concerts, both pre-recorded and broadcast live from around the world. Hit the jump for the full details on this rather odd team-up.

MOTÖRHEAD FRONTMAN LEMMY TO LAUNCH OWN PRIVATE ARMY INSIDE VIRTUAL WORLD ENTROPIA UNIVERSE

British Heavy Metal Legend LEMMY Set to Rock Entropia Universe with Unveiling of Rock stadium and Castle

(Gothenburg, Sweden) - September 9, 2008 - Mindark, developer and operator of Virtual World Entropia Universe, and rock icon Lemmy from Motörhead, today announced a partnership in which Lemmy and his band will team up with Mindark to create Motörhead Stadium and Lemmy's Castle within Entropia Universe. The Stadium and Castle are being built utilizing the award-winning CryENGINE®2 graphics engine. This will be the virtual universe's first major virtual rock arena and castle that will enable fans to hear exclusive music as well as battle Lemmy's Guardians in hopes of joining his private Virtual Army. Lemmy's Castle will be defended by Guardians, some of whom when defeated, will drop rare and valuable Motörhead Armour Parts. Fans must collect a full set of Motörhead Armour in order to gain entrance to the inner sanctum of Lemmy's Castle and be eligible to join Lemmy's private Army.

Army Privileges will include: the ability to chat with Lemmy online in the army's private chat channel, and the opportunity to compete in special quests and events to win both real and virtual Motörhead merchandise. Among the cool prizes will be an exclusive trip to Los Angeles for drinks with Lemmy at the famous Rainbow Bar and Grill on Sunset Blvd.

"The Motörhead Stadium and Lemmy's Castle will add great diversity to Entropia Universe when we launch the upgraded version of Entropia Universe using CryENGINE®2," says David Simmonds, Business Development Director at Mindark.

Fans can already download the free software online at www.entropiauniverse.com and create a unique avatar which will then be used to visit Motörhead Stadium, where they can view exclusive Metal and Rock concerts, pre-recorded or broadcast live from around the world. In addition to the live music, fans will be able to create their own social networks and fan clubs, battle Monsters to earn real cash, and even manufacture and sell collectable Virtual Rock merchandise.

Entropia Universe is the first virtual world with a real cash currency that has a fixed exchange rate with the US dollar. Avatars develop professional skills to assist them in gathering natural resources to sell, trade and manufacture. In 2007 alone, the real cash turnover between players in Entropia Universe exceeded $400,000,000 USD! In an era of declining record sales, Entropia's Real Cash virtual platform offers bands, artists, labels and studios an entirely new and extremely valuable method to monetize their content.

Motörhead is no stranger to video games, having recently provided a number of tracks for the hit console game Guitar Hero. Motörhead is currently touring the world promoting their new album Motörizer. Fans eager to visit the stadium and castle can go to www.JoinLemmysArmy.com or www.MotorheadStadium.com to pre-register and claim some Limited Edition Virtual Motörhead gear.

Mindark will launch Motörhead Stadium and Lemmy's Castle in conjunction with the launch of the upcoming CryENGINE®2 powered Entropia Universe.