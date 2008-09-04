The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Multiverse Launching Buffy, Titanic, Second Life-ish Titles

Multiverse were working on a Firefly MMO. We say "were", because as of today, that project's been "delayed", which in light of the following sounds a lot more like "cancelled": the company have announced they're working on a Buffy title, a Titanic title and a Second Life clone. The Buffy one sounds like the fleshiest of the three, promising to be an MMO, albeit a messy one, since they say it can be played "either as a fully immersive 3D environment or as a Flash-based 2D game". They're also working on a free Titanic "title" (ie not a game), based on Jim Cameron's movie, that lets you explore the ship and-zzzzzzzzzzzzz................urk, sorry. Lastly, they announced Multiverse Places, which is basically Second Life, just made by a different company.
Buffy the Vampire Slayer MMO announced, Firefly MMO 'delayed' [Massively]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles