Multiverse Launching Buffy, Titanic, Second Life-ish Titles

Multiverse were working on a Firefly MMO. We say "were", because as of today, that project's been "delayed", which in light of the following sounds a lot more like "cancelled": the company have announced they're working on a Buffy title, a Titanic title and a Second Life clone. The Buffy one sounds like the fleshiest of the three, promising to be an MMO, albeit a messy one, since they say it can be played "either as a fully immersive 3D environment or as a Flash-based 2D game". They're also working on a free Titanic "title" (ie not a game), based on Jim Cameron's movie, that lets you explore the ship and-zzzzzzzzzzzzz................urk, sorry. Lastly, they announced Multiverse Places, which is basically Second Life, just made by a different company.

