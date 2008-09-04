Multiverse Launching Buffy, Titanic, Second Life-ish Titles

Multiverse were working on a Firefly MMO. We say "were", because as of today, that project's been "delayed", which in light of the following sounds a lot more like "cancelled": the company have announced they're working on a Buffy title, a Titanic title and a Second Life clone. The Buffy one sounds like the fleshiest of the three, promising to be an MMO, albeit a messy one, since they say it can be played "either as a fully immersive 3D environment or as a Flash-based 2D game". They're also working on a free Titanic "title" (ie not a game), based on Jim Cameron's movie, that lets you explore the ship and-zzzzzzzzzzzzz................urk, sorry. Lastly, they announced Multiverse Places, which is basically Second Life, just made by a different company.
Buffy the Vampire Slayer MMO announced, Firefly MMO 'delayed' [Massively]
Multiverse were working on a Firefly MMO. We say "were", because as of today, that project's been "delayed", which in light of the following sounds a lot more like "cancelled": the company have announced they're working on a Buffy title, a Titanic title and a Second Life clone. The Buffy one sounds like the fleshiest of the three, promising to be an MMO, albeit a messy one, since they say it can be played "either as a fully immersive 3D environment or as a Flash-based 2D game". They're also working on a free Titanic "title" (ie not a game), based on Jim Cameron's movie, that lets you explore the ship and-zzzzzzzzzzzzz................urk, sorry. Lastly, they announced Multiverse Places, which is basically Second Life, just made by a different company.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink