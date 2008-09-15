'Muslim Massacre' Creator Tucks Tail, Apologizes

We, along with a lot of other people, took a look at the rather offensive Muslim Massacre. Kotakuite tokeytorey let us know that after getting a lot of press, attention, and wrath directed at him, creator Eric "Sigvatr" Vaughn had tucked tail and posted an 'I'm sorry' and obligatory 'In retrospect' statement on the Muslim Massacre website. I take a sort of dim view of statements that verge on 'but you just didn't UNDERSTAND what I was trying to say' chest beating (apologise and move on, dude), but both statements are after the jump: