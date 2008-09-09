The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

N+ Gets XBLA DLC Deluge

The XBLA incarnation of cult Ninja platformer N+ is due to receive another healthy dollop of DLC.

For a measly 200 MS Points, players can guide their agile stick figure avatars around 150 single player levels, 50 multiplayer 'race' levels and 25 'survival' multiplayer maps. Add to this the July DLC update (150 single player, 50 multiplayer) then throw in the built in level editor and N+ probably has enough levels.

Also out this week are 200 points worth of new boards for Buku Sudoku at something like one sixth of a point per puzzle - that's pretty much a metric plethora.

N+ and Buku Sudoku DLC release this Wed [Xbox 360 Fanboy]

  • Brent Guest

    There can never be too many N+ levels!

    0

