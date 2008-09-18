The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Namco Bandai Won't Let Light Gun Games Die, Announces Razing Storm

Namco Bandai is keeping the flame of light-gun shooting burning with Razing Storm, a new arcade shooter planned for release in 2009. The game, which we found via Siliconera, looks like it might be taking a page from the developer's own Time Crisis series, with what appears to be a foot pedal for thrilling ducking-and-standing action.

It may not look like much in the heavily-artifacted screen shots provided by the company — embedded in the press release for minimal graphical clarity — but the game is running on the System 357 hardware platform. That's the same one used by Tekken 6 and based on Sony's PlayStation 3. Take a peek after the jump.

According to Siliconera's report, the title's gimmick appears to be heavy environmental destruction. Hence that "razing" in the title. Clever.

Razing Storm: An Arcade Light Gun Game Built With PS3 Hardware [Siliconera]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles