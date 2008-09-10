NCSoft To Kill European Studio, Kill Tabula Rasa

According to "a number of sources close to the company", the British offices of developer NCSoft are to be closed following the cancellation of an unannounced MMO currently in development at the studio. Bad news, yes, particularly in the wake of recent layoffs at the company's Austin studio, but it gets worse: the same sources say that troubled MMO Tabula Rasa is on its last legs, and will be killed off in the next few months. A shame, that, since Lord Briitsh deserved better, but then with the game having failed to grab the attention of, well, anyone, it's hardly a surprise.

NCsoft to trim European office? [GI.biz]