Need for Speed: Undercover Coming to iPhone

By way of Gizmodo and their Live Blog of the Apple Let's Rock Event comes word that Need for Speed: Undercover is heading to the iPhone .

The game will allow you to customise your car, deliver packages cross town and, I assume, race people. Sadly the iPhone version will be lacking sexy, as they've not included Maggie Q. Dammit, I've always wanted her in my pocket too.

The game is due out to the iPhone and iTouch in November.

P.s. I know it's not iTouch, but I just can't help myself.

