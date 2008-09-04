The new 90210 premiered last night on the CW, and they are obviously in dire need of a video game company to come along and offer up some product placement. In this clip, characters Navid and Dixon (normal teenager names, no really) mash away at a couple of black Xbox 360 controllers while playing what appears to be an early flash animation. It's rather embarrassing when television shows have to resort to this sort of thing, so I urge video game publishers to contact the major networks as soon as possible to work out some kind of deal. Failing that, create a video game for me that allows me to exclaim, "Sweet dude, you ate my head!" at my friends. I actually say this a lot, but it would be nice to have some context.
New 90210 Reveals Non-Existent Xbox 360 Head-Eating Game
Trending Stories Right Now
What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?
2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
Our Favourite Games Of The Decade
Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink