New 90210 Reveals Non-Existent Xbox 360 Head-Eating Game

The new 90210 premiered last night on the CW, and they are obviously in dire need of a video game company to come along and offer up some product placement. In this clip, characters Navid and Dixon (normal teenager names, no really) mash away at a couple of black Xbox 360 controllers while playing what appears to be an early flash animation. It's rather embarrassing when television shows have to resort to this sort of thing, so I urge video game publishers to contact the major networks as soon as possible to work out some kind of deal. Failing that, create a video game for me that allows me to exclaim, "Sweet dude, you ate my head!" at my friends. I actually say this a lot, but it would be nice to have some context.