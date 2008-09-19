New Diablo III Screens

One showing green, grassy fields, the other three showing dark, dingy dungeons. As someone who never got into Diablo at all, gotta say, it's a shame the whole thing's not outside under a blue sky. Diablo mechanics with a Sega Rally aesthetic would be just the kind of thing to get me onboard.
Diablo III Gallery
One showing green, grassy fields, the other three showing dark, dingy dungeons. As someone who never got into Diablo at all, gotta say, it's a shame the whole thing's not outside under a blue sky. Diablo mechanics with a Sega Rally aesthetic would be just the kind of thing to get me onboard.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink