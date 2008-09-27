New Duke Nukem Forever Screens In Duke 3D

Reader Rezz Man (possibly not his real name) sent us a link to a YouTube video showing off two hidden Duke Nukem Forever screenshots hidden in the Xbox Live Arcade release of Duke Nukem 3D. The two shots are the last two pictures unlocked in the game's gallery. From the video description:

First image appears to be Duke reloading his pistol in front of an enemy Octabrain. From the backdrop of the level, it looks like some sort of dam. You can see another Octabrain in the background on the top left. Second image is just Duke smirking with two scantily clad women in the background.

Of course this doesn't indicate the game is coming anytime soon; who knows how many bits of DNF concept art 3D Realms has floating around at this point. Still a nice nod to the fans who've been waiting forever for something, anything.